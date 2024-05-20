Stray dog menace continues in Panipat

Herds of dogs can be seen roaming on city roads, internal streets and parks in all residential areas, which has become a big nuisance for residents. The stray dogs attack children, elderly, bikers and pedestrians. The officials of the department concerned should launch a massive sterilisation campaign to curb the canine population.

Pawan Dawar, PANIPAT

No steps taken toensure cleanliness

The Karnal Municipal Corporation claims to ensure cleanliness in the city, but when we see the parks, these expose the claims as garbage is scattered here and there. The authorities are not taking any step to ensure cleanliness. The problem has been raised with the authorities, but no action has been taken in this regard. The authorities should take steps in this regard.

PUNEET KUMAR, KARNAL

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat