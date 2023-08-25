Stray dog menace in Jagadhri

Stray dog menace is on the rise in Jagadhri city. Packs of dogs can be seen everywhere, posing problems for the public. If anyone tries to shoo them away from the streets, they become violent and attack him/her. Mostly lone pedestrians and children come under their attack. The Municipal Corporation should pay immediate attention to solve this problem.

Manga Ram, Jagadhri

Haphazardly parked vehicles an ordeal for commuters

Congested lanes and haphazardly parked vehicles on the busy Nicholson road in Ambala Cantonment have become an ordeal for commuters. People, including shopkeepers, park their vehicles on the roadsides leaving very little space for other vehicles to pass. The local authorities should take action and issue challans to people who leave their vehicles on the road.

Ravi, Ambala

Simian scare in Rohtak city

Residents of Rohtak city have been facing simian scare for a long time. Troops of monkeys roam about freely in residential colonies and attack the residents and passers-by. Monkeys also enter houses, take away eatables and damage household articles. The authorities concerned should act.

Pankaj Malik, rohtak

