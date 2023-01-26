Stray dog menace in Panipat

STRAY dog menace has become a major problem in Panipat. The rising number of canines in the city is visible from their packs roaming in the city. The Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to curb the menace. Panic due to stray dogs has spread across almost all localities in the city and residents face a lot of problems, especially during the night. The MC should launch a special sterilisation programme to curb the rising population of stray dogs. Amit Kumar, Panipat

Public toilet locked in park

WASHROOMS at the Town Park in Sector 12, Faridabad, often remain locked, resulting in inconvenience to visitors. This may have been due to lack of proper maintenance of the spot, which is one of the largest parks in the city. Thousands of visitors come to this park each month. Hundreds of people visit the spot every weekend. Locked washrooms and lack of other facilities such as swings has been a cause for concern. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and ensure that people don’t face any inconvenience. Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

Unauthorised dairies pose health hazard

THE sanitary conditions in several colonies of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri are bad due to unauthorised dairies in the residential areas. The dairy owners flush cow dung into sewer lines, leading to frequent choking of sewers and spread of diseases. Besides, accumulated dung serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The problem is posing a health hazard to residents of the twin cities. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation should take steps in this regard and get unauthorised dairies shifted to some other place outside the cities immediately. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

