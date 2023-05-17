Is a civic issue bothering you?

Stray dog menace in Panipat

THE number of stray dogs in Panipat city is rising rapidly. Packs of stray dogs can be seen roaming about in residential areas as well as marketplaces. They chase the two-wheelers passing by, which may cause accidents. The indifferent approach of the MC authorities regarding this problem has become life-threatening for the residents. A sterilisation programme must be launched at the earliest. Mohit, Panipat

Damaged Jogging track

THE jogging track in the park of Sector 13 green belt in Karnal city is in a pitiable condition. Hundreds of people come to the park daily for morning and evening walk, but the track has been lying in a poor shape for more than two years. The Horticulture Wing is also neglecting the park. The authorities concerned must get the track repaired in public interest. Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

Poor sanitation in Rohtak

INSANITARY conditions prevail in and around the Gandhi camp area of Rohtak city, which has a busy market as well as a big residential locality. The officials concerned should pull up their socks and the local residents should also exercise their civic sense to maintain cleanliness in the area. Dr Shalu, Rohtak