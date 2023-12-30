Stray dog menace in Panipat

Panipat has been reeling under the stray dog menace for months. Residents have complained several times about packs of dogs roaming in residential areas and attacking people, especially children. As a result, they are afraid of stepping outdoors. The MC has completely failed to address the residents’ grievances. The authorities must take note of the problem and launch a sterilisation programme to curb the rising number of dogs in the city.

Rachit Jagga, Panipat

Expedite construction of dividing road in Faridabad

The construction of a road dividing Sectors 10 and 11 in Faridabad has been not been completed for over a year. As the 1.5-km stretch is still under construction, vehicular movement on the road has been adversely affected. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and expedite construction work to ensure the residents and commuters are not harassed.

Kailash Sharma, Faridabad

Park for elderly being misused in Gurugram

A park in Gurugram’s Sector 15 was originally built for senior citizens of the area. However, a large portion of the park floor has been cemented and is being used to play cricket, and some people play cards for a wager there. As a result, those going on morning or evening walks are forced to use the roads. The authorities concerned should address the issue on priority and ensure that the space is utilised for its original purpose.

Rajinder Yadav, Gurugram

