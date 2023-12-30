Stray dog menace in Panipat

Panipat has been reeling under the stray dog menace for months. Residents have complained several times about packs of dogs roaming in residential areas and attacking people, especially children. As a result, they are afraid of stepping outdoors. The MC has completely failed to address the residents’ grievances. The authorities must take note of the problem and launch a sterilisation programme to curb the rising number of dogs in the city.
Rachit Jagga, Panipat
Expedite construction of dividing road in Faridabad
The construction of a road dividing Sectors 10 and 11 in Faridabad has been not been completed for over a year. As the 1.5-km stretch is still under construction, vehicular movement on the road has been adversely affected. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and expedite construction work to ensure the residents and commuters are not harassed.
Kailash Sharma, Faridabad
Park for elderly being misused in Gurugram
A park in Gurugram’s Sector 15 was originally built for senior citizens of the area. However, a large portion of the park floor has been cemented and is being used to play cricket, and some people play cards for a wager there. As a result, those going on morning or evening walks are forced to use the roads. The authorities concerned should address the issue on priority and ensure that the space is utilised for its original purpose.
Rajinder Yadav, Gurugram
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10