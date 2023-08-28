Stray dog menace on rise in Jagadhri

Residents of several colonies of Jagadhri, including the Chitta Mandir area and Basant Nagar Colony, are facing problems due to stray dogs. Packs of dogs can be seen in these colonies and areas. The Municipal Corporation should solve the stray dog menace on a priority basis. Basant Kumar, Jagadhri

One doctor attends to 700-800 OPD patients

In a 100-bedded Civil Hospital here, just one doctor attends to around 700-800 OPD patients daily. Patients are forced to stand in multiple queues, first to get OPD slips then to wait for their turn and finally to get medicines from the pharmacy. Even serious patients have to pass through the ordeal in this hot and humid weather. The Director, Health Services, Haryana, should take note of it and take steps to improve its functioning. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Roads’ condition worsens in Greater Faridabad

I've read an article in 'The Tribune' about the pathetic condition of roads in Faridabad in the May issue. Three months down the line, the situation has worsened in Greater Faridabad. I'm a resident of Sector 82 in Greater Faridabad. My society lies next to an MLA's bungalow, but ironically, the main road is riddled with potholes. There is no road left to drive or even to walk on here. The situation gets particularly difficult after rains. The authorities concerned should pay attention to civic issues of the NCR region. Dr Kavita Kedia, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]