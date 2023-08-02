Stray dog menace on the rise

The stray dog menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Packs of stray dogs can be seen roaming everywhere and they are a problem to pedestrians and children passing by. The Municipal Corporation should take note of the issue and resolve the problem at the earliest. Gulshan Kaushik, Yamunanagar
Waterlogging an invitation to diseases
Several pockets in Rohtak continue to be waterlogged even after it has stopped raining. Residents have to face a lot of inconvenience in the HSVP sectors and other residential localities where rainwater is still standing. The stagnant water raises a stink and provides a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which may lead to an outbreak of diseases. The authorities concerned should take step to drain out standing water before the outbreak of diseases.
Neetu Singh, Rohtak
Stray cattle pose threat to commuters
A large number of stray cattle can be spotted on various roads of Kurukshetra. This is resulting in frequent accidents. Commuters travelling on two-wheelers are the worst affected. The authorities concerned should take appropriate measures and provide relief to residents. Sunil, Kurukshetra
