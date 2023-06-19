Stray dogs a nuisance for residents

Stray dogs have become a cause for concern to residents of Sector 9. People’s lives are under threat, but no action is being taken by the MC. These dogs sit on car roofs and damage the vehicles. The local MLA promised to resolve the issue but to no avail. —Vipin Garg, Panchkula
Civic amenities in poor condition in Rohtak
Civic amenities such as roads, drainage system, bus stand, railway station and cleanliness are in a state of neglect here. It seems there is no one willing to take the responsibility for these amenities. The civil authorities should look into the matter at the earliest. —Rajat Dhawan, Rohtak
Road dug up, Work on at snail’s pace
The road leading to Yadav Dharamshala from Bikaner Chowk in Jhajjar was dug up many days ago to repair the sewer system, but the work is going on at a snail’s pace, leading to great inconvenience to the commuters because of accumulation of the water on the road. The situation is adversely affecting the businesses located alongside the road because customers avoid visiting such areas. The authorities concerned must pay attention to the issue and construct the road at the earliest. —Amit, Jhajjar
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
