Stray dogs kill 35 sheep at Yamunangar village

A pack of stray dogs allegedly killed about 35 sheep at Sandhala village in Yamunanagar district.

Besides, five sheep were seriously injured by the dogs. The affected man, Hari Chand at Sandhala village reported the incident to the police and the authorities of the district administration. About 70 sheep were reportedly present in the enclosure (cattle yard) when they were attacked by the stray dogs.

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Hari Chand said they raised the sheep in their village and kept them in an enclosure near his house, where his father, Prakash Chand guarded them. “On Sunday night, my father had returned home due to rain. Meanwhile, a pack of stray dogs jumped over the enclosure walls and entered it. The pack of dogs attacked and mauled the sheep, killing about 35 sheep and injuring five,” said Hari Chand.

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He said when he went to the sheep enclosure in the morning the next day on Monday, he saw that many sheep had died. “I have suffered a loss of about Rs 5-6 lakh due to the death of the sheep,” said Hari Chand.

He said he had come to the village with his sheep from another place only 15 days ago.

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Narsingh Pal, state president of the Akhil Bhartiya Pal Mahasabha said it was a big loss and the government should come forward to help him financially.

“The government should make a policy to compensate the affected persons, if sheep are killed by wild animals or in natural calamities,” said Narsingh Pal.