Stray dogs threat to commuters in panipat

A rise in the number of stray dogs has become a major problem in the city. They are found roaming on NH-44, Panipat-Assandh road, in Sector 18, 25, Model Town and other residential areas, posing a threat to residents and commuters. The problem has resulted in several accidents in the past few months. The local authorities must launch a special drive to shift the stray dogs to shelters. —Mohit Bajaj, panipat

No ramps, elevators for physically challenged in mini-secretariat

THE physically challenged visitors have to face inconvenience due to the absence of elevators and ramps in some of the buildings at the mini-secretariat. The administration’s shortsightedness has failed to provide for the disabled visitors. It is surprising that one of the rear entrances of the building is already equipped with the ramp facility but it has been lying closed for the past about two years. —Yogesh Sharma, Faridabad

Radium tapes on stray cattle to avoid mishaps

WITH an aim to reduce road accidents caused by stray animals, the local authorities must start a drive to tie radium stickers on the horns and belts on the necks of stray cattle. Reflective tapes ensure long-distance visibility and have high standard reflectivity and the glow of radium can be seen from a distance of over a kilometre, even in foggy conditions. —Saurabh Kadyan, Karnal

