Streamline PGT transfers: HC

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 2

Just about a fortnight after the Punjab and Haryana High Court asserted that the teachers’ transfer drive was apparently being carried out at the whims and fancies of the authorities without taking into consideration the students’ paramount interests, the government has undertaken to streamline the process within two months.

Granting the state time till May second week for the purpose, Justice Harnaresh Singh Gill of the High Court also made it clear that the operation of the interim order against relieving the petitioner-teachers from their present postings would continue till the next date of hearing.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Deputy Director, Senior Secondary Education, Surender Singh, appeared before Justice Gill’s Bench in compliance with order dated January 18. He sought two months’ time “to organise online transfer drive of post-graduate teachers (PGTs)”.

Before parting with the order, Justice Gill granted the Deputy Director exemption from appearance till further orders. He was, on the previous date of hearing, asked to remain present in the court for explaining an anomalous situation arising out of posting teachers incommensurate to the subject students’ strength.

Elaborating, Justice Gill had asserted it was beyond common comprehension as to how the authorities concerned went into “such a deep slumber” and preferred posting disproportionate number of teachers at schools, where the number of subject students was either nil or minimal. On the other hand, subject teachers were not posted in institutes with “quite a healthy” strength of students.

Referring to a two “tables” with details of teachers and students, Justice Gill had observed: “A perusal would show that in as many as eight schools, disproportionate number of subject teachers is available against the total number of students. In some of the said schools, three teachers each have been posted against no students. The data in the other table further shows the sorry state of affairs, where as against quite good strength of the students, no subject teachers have been posted”.

The assertions came after Justice Gill went through a petition filed against the state of Haryana and other respondents by Uttam and another petitioner challenging transfer and other orders. Their counsel, among other things, had submitted that the transfer drive had “various flaws” with disproportionate representation of the teachers in comparison with the students in more than a few schools.

The counsel had added several teachers were transferred out following the drive conducted by the respondent-department under the rationalisation policy, but their replacements were made in only in some schools.