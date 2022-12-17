Street dog owners in Gurugram seek exemption from new norms

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 16

The new norms for pet registration has put persons who adopt dogs in a fix. Such dog owners are demanding the civic authorities to exempt them from new norms or formulate special provision.

ADOPTED PETS Not everybody buys a dog but many like me rescue them or foster street dogs. How can we register these dogs? Sunit Atwal, A resident

They claim that the Gurugram Municipal Corporations’ registration process was dependent on documents such as pet books and procurement or adoption documents. As a result several people who had rescued or were fostering street dogs would lose their pets, the dog owners claimed

Sunit Atwal, a resident of Sushant Lok, said, “While forming the new norms, the authorities didn’t considered about the dogs who have no history or valid documents or vaccination certificates. Not everybody buys a dog but many like me rescue them or foster street dogs. How can we register these dogs?”

The dog owners are also demanding to reduce the proposed registration fee of Rs 12,000 per year or its exemption in case of foster or rescued pets.

“I run a small food stall and foster around eight street dogs. I put blankets for them in my front yard and feed them. Now, I am being told that I will have to get them registered or they will be taken away or left on the streets again. I cannot afford the registration charges. I met the civic authority officials of my area but even they didn’t have any solution,” said Yashodhar Jha, a resident of Sector 37.

Notably, foreign breed dog owners had also raised concerned about the production of import certificate during the registration process.