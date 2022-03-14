Street vendors oppose being shifted to newly set up zone in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 13

Citing poor location for trade, street vendors are not willing to work from the newly set up vending zone in Yamunanagar.

They alleged that this vending zone had been set up at a secluded place away from the markets of Yamunanagar city, where customer turnout remained very low. They also alleged that their goods were getting spoilt as these were not being sold and they were finding it difficult to meet the expenses of their household.

“We were shifted here on Monday. We are forced to sit idle throughout the day as customer turnout remains very low at this new trading site,” said a vendor.

The authorities of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) have set up this vending zone near the city police station, Yamunanagar.

It was inaugurated by Mayor Madan Chauhan on March 7 with the shifting of 70 venders. Upset with the shifting, a number of vendors had blocked road near the Paper Mill Gate in Yamunanagar recently, alleging that they had been shifted to the new vending zone but they were getting a very few customers.

A street vendor said people visiting the shops and casual visitors constituted the customer base of the street venders but no one would come here specifically in search of the small vendors.

“The recently opened vending zone is not suiting us as it is secluded and inaccessible to the general public. We should be allowed to carry on with our business from our old sitess of operation,” said a vendor.

However, Manoj Kumar, a tea seller, said he had been shifted here from near Geeta Bhawan market. “It is a good initiative of the Municipal Corporation, which has provided us an authorised place to run our work. I am sure we will get customers in good number in the near future,” said Manoj Kumar. According to information, the vendors, who had been working alongside roads leading from the Fountain Chowk to railway station and from Fountain Chowk to the city police station, Yamunanagar, were shifted here.

Mayor Madan Chauhan said the step of shifting vendors in the vending zone had been taken to accommodate them and decongest the roads. “We are developing several vending zones in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri for the betterment of the street vendors. We will provide all basic facilities to them in these zones,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

