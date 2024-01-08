Street vendors to be shifted to vending zone in Jagadhri soon

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 7

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, is all set to shift street vendors to a vending zone near Prakash Chowk in Jagadhri.

All licensed vendors, including the street vendors operating by the roadside and crowded areas, will be moved to the vending zone.

“The construction of the street vending zone has been completed and street vendors would be shifted there soon,” said Chief Sanitary Inspector Sunil Dutt.

14k licensed vendors There are around 14K licensed vendors in Jagadhri and Yamunanagar. Only those possessing the vending licence will be provided space in the zone set up near Prakash Chowk in Jagadhri

He and other MC officials had visited the new zone on Saturday and decided that the vendors be shifted there at the earliest, said CSI Dutt.

Around 50 vendors would be accommodated in the new vending zone, he added. Only those possessing a vending licence would be allowed to operate there.

The shifting of vendors would ease traffic congestion in many areas of the city.

As per available information, there are around 14,000 licensed vendors in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

CSI Dutt said a clean-up operation was undertaken at the vending zone on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha.

Mayor Madan Chauhan said several vending zones have been created to end traffic jams on Yamunanagar and Jagadhri roads.

“The MC has created street vending zones near Prakash Chowk, Ganesh Nagar, Sant Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in Jagadhri, besides two others in Model Town and near the City police station in Yamunanagar,” said Mayor Chauhan. He added that facilities such as water, electricity and toilets have been provided at these zones.

