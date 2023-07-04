Streetlight remains on during daytime

THIS picture is of one of the streetlights in Sector 9, Ambala City, which remains on day and night. The matter has been brought to the notice of the MC Commissioner and other officials by residents, and whoever responsible for this omission must be held accountable. The district administration must take cognisance of the problem. —Veena P Kansal, Ambala City

Panchkula indl area roads in pathetic condition

ROADS in Industrial Area Phase 1 are in a pathetic condition. It has become really difficult to ride a scooter or motorcycle on these roads as huge and deep potholes pose a threat of accidents. The Assembly elections in the state are at the doorstep, and such poor infrstructure may affect the prospects of the ruling party. —Madhu Sudan Manaktala, Panchkula

Poor drainage system exposed in narwana

IT rained for hardly half an hour and most of the main roads, streets and localities here are flooded. Buses broke down in the middle of the road, causing passengers great inconvenience. We have been hearing for a long time that the government has approved a budget of Rs 80 crore for improving the drainage system in Narwana but so far, the plan appears to be confined to papers. —Ramesh gupta, Narwana

