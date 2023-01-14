Is a civic issue bothering you?
Streetlights lying defunct in Hisar
THE streetlights installed on the road between Satrod village and Prithvi Raj Chauhan Chowk have been lying defunct for many days. This could pose a risk of accidents, especially to those riding two-wheelers. The municipal authorities must attend to the issue and get the lights repaired at the earliest as dense fog lowers visibility. Sandeep, Hisar
Water tanks in state of neglect
POOR maintenance of water tanks is a cause of concern in Faridabad. The water tank in Parvatiya Colony, one of the most populated localities in the NIT zone, has been a victim of official negligence. Though the water tank has a concrete lid, the holes in it offer space to lizards, snakes, frogs, cats and puppies for contaminating the water supplied in the area. Though a complaint has been raised in this regard, no action has been taken so far. Rajesh Kumar, Faridabad
Residents protest prolonged power cuts
PROLONGED power cuts in Hisar city has been causing inconvenience to the residents of Police Lines Area (PLA), Friends Colony and Patel Nagar. The power nigam authorities do not even bother to inform the residents about the power cuts in advance. Surender Narang, Hisar
