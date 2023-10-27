Streetlights missing in Panchkula

No streetlight poles have been installed at the three spots earmarked for the purpose along the main dividing road of Sector 11-12 in Panchkula. Streetlight poles bearing Nos. 3, 4 and 19 should have been installed by now. Also, several non-functional streetlights on the stretch linking city's Sector 4 to the MC’s office in Sector 14 need to be fixed. The authorities should ensure that these issues are addressed on priority.

Vinayak G, Panchkula

Incomplete repair work irks residents

Residents of Hisar’s Azad Nagar have been complaining of dug-up roads and poor sewer system in the locality. Repair work on these streets was recently taken up by the authorities before being abruptly discontinued. In addition, the blocked sewer system leads to overflowing of sewage in the locality. The authorities must look into the matter and ensure that these problems are resolved at the earliest.

Vikas Dhanda, Hisar

Fire safety measures lacking in Bhiwani schools

Many schools in Bhiwani do not possess a no-objection certificate (NOC) by the Fire Safety Department, raising fears that these schools are not equipped to deal with fire-related emergencies. Out of 103 schools, only eight have been granted NOCs by the Fire Safety Department. The problem requires immediate intervention of the authorities so as to avoid any untoward incident.

Brijpal Singh, Bhiwani

