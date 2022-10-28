Streetlights on during daytime

WE often complain about power outages, but streetlights in the city can be seen burning even during daytime. I recently noticed it on Defence Colony Road. The times we are living in are already experiencing energy crises, and the authorities concerned must take relevant measures to conserve energy. The streetlighting procedures in the city must be streamlined to ensure an efficient usage of electricity.

Colonel (Retd) R D Singh, Ambala Cantt

Unhygienic conditions prevail in faridabad

THE district authorities and local administration has failed to ensure cleanliness at public places in the city in the wake of the ongoing strike by the sanitary workers. Heaps of garbage could be seen dumped on roads; harassing commuters and pedestrians. It is unfortunate that the authorities are more concerned about the arrangements of a political rally than preventing poor sanitary conditions.

Varun Sheokand, Faridabad

No end to stray cattle menace in Ambala

THE Ambala-Saha road has been prominently witnessing stray cattle causing inconvenience to commuters, endangering their lives, especially motorcyclists. This is a burning issue in the city but the authorities concerned are not paying any heed to it. The cattle must be shifted to gaushalas to provide relief to the city residents.

Raman Gupta, Ambala

