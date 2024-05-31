 What Our Readers Say: Road Encroached upon in Karnal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • What Our Readers Say: Road Encroached upon in Karnal

What Our Readers Say: Road Encroached upon in Karnal

What Our Readers Say: Road Encroached upon in Karnal


People of Deha Basti have encroached on the road near Chand Sarai and illegally occupied it. It has become extremely difficult for residents of the area to pass through the road while commuting to the city. The illegal constructions of Deha Basti should be removed as soon as possible, and the residents rehabilitated outside the city. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Stray animals pose threat to commuters on NH-44

sTRAY animals roaming on NH-44 in the city have emerged as a menace for the commuters. The Panipat Municipal Corporation's tall claims of curbing the menace have proven hollow. The administration should shift these animals to safer places at the earliest. —Saurabh Khurana, Panipat

Streets flooded with filth

Residents of Pandav Nagar have been suffering from sanitation issues as a damaged sewerage system floods their streets with filth and dirty water, emanating a foul odour. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken, leaving residents vulnerable to health hazards and causing inconvenience. This stagnant situation highlights the urgent need for officials’ intervention to address the issue. —Rakhi, Pandav Nagar

Substations being built at slow pace

THE slow pace of work to construct new power substations has been a cause for concern. Residents face power cuts in the summer when the demand for electricity goes up sharply. Had the authorities concerned expedited the construction work of power substations at Sector 89 in Faridabad, the problem of power shortage could have been addressed. The authorities should give the priority to the construction of substations as it is the tax payer who remains at the receiving end due to the non-completion of the work. —Sumer Khatri, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Army, police clash in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked

2
India

Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Manmohan Singh

3
Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

4
Trending

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

5
Punjab

‘Remove Modi ghataghat, your engines will move khatakhat’: Rahul Gandhi in Punjab's SBS Nagar

6
India

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

7
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

8
Delhi

Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius

9
Delhi

Is Delhi really burning at 52.9 degrees Celsius? Weather experts examining data

10
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...

Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region

Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region

Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...

Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

Modi first PM to lower dignity of office: Manmohan

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...

22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori


Cities

View All

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Tewari holds ‘Save Constitution’ march

Govt to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

Government to move SC to get ‘rightful’ share of water from Haryana

BJP Mahila Morcha activists protest outside Atishi’s home

Mothers unite to shield children from addictive electronic devices

Delhi High Court junks plea to disqualify Modi from contesting LS elections

AC blast sparks fire at Noida high-rise flat

Hoshiarpur is ‘choti Kashi’; and Kashi was where Guru Ravidas was born, says PM Modi at rally in Punjab

PM Modi invokes Guru Ravidas, calls Hoshiarpur ’Chotti Kashi’ and ‘tapobhoomi’ of the Guru

Garhshankar: Smriti Irani flays AAP, Congress for corruption, bid to divide country

Unlike Modi, we don’t believe ‘arhtiyas’ are ‘dalals’ & traders thieves: Arvind Kejriwal

Jalandhar: BJP supporting BSP to outdo Congress, says Charanjit Channi

BJP threat to democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’

Polling day arrangements complete in Fatehgarh Sahib