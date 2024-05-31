What Our Readers Say: Road Encroached upon in Karnal

People of Deha Basti have encroached on the road near Chand Sarai and illegally occupied it. It has become extremely difficult for residents of the area to pass through the road while commuting to the city. The illegal constructions of Deha Basti should be removed as soon as possible, and the residents rehabilitated outside the city. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Stray animals pose threat to commuters on NH-44

sTRAY animals roaming on NH-44 in the city have emerged as a menace for the commuters. The Panipat Municipal Corporation's tall claims of curbing the menace have proven hollow. The administration should shift these animals to safer places at the earliest. —Saurabh Khurana, Panipat

Streets flooded with filth

Residents of Pandav Nagar have been suffering from sanitation issues as a damaged sewerage system floods their streets with filth and dirty water, emanating a foul odour. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities concerned, no action has been taken, leaving residents vulnerable to health hazards and causing inconvenience. This stagnant situation highlights the urgent need for officials’ intervention to address the issue. —Rakhi, Pandav Nagar

Substations being built at slow pace

THE slow pace of work to construct new power substations has been a cause for concern. Residents face power cuts in the summer when the demand for electricity goes up sharply. Had the authorities concerned expedited the construction work of power substations at Sector 89 in Faridabad, the problem of power shortage could have been addressed. The authorities should give the priority to the construction of substations as it is the tax payer who remains at the receiving end due to the non-completion of the work. —Sumer Khatri, Faridabad

