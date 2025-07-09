DT
PT
Streets waterlogged, but tanks run dry in Hisar locality

Streets waterlogged, but tanks run dry in Hisar locality

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
A waterlogged street at Kunjlal Gardan in Hisar.
Residents of Kunjlal Garden locality near the Shanti Nagar area in Hisar district have been facing a double whammy these days in scarcity of potable water and accumulation of rainwater in absence of proper drainage.

A visit to the locality exposed that the streets are knee deep in water due to rain on Monday. The residents alleged that they were grappling with waterlogged streets. Besides, they have also been facing shortage of potable water. There was no water supply in the locality for past one week, causing inconvenience to the residents. Residents Geeta Rani, Santosh Devi, Bala Devi, Raj Rani, and Santosh Rani expressed their frustration over the situation. “There is knee-deep water in the street after every rain, which takes two to three days to recede, but there’s no supply of water in our homes, which is a basic necessity,” said Geeta Rani.

The residents have urged the Public Health Engineering Department to address the issue urgently. “We request the authorities to ensure regular water supply in our lane so we don’t have to suffer,” said Santosh Devi. They also demanded proper measures for drainage of rainwater.

