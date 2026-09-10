Strengthen Congress at village, booth levels: State president Rao Narender

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president (HPCC) Rao Narender Singh called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the village and booth levels. He was addressing party workers at a Block Congress Committee conference at Kheri Lakha Singh in Yamunanagar on Wednesday.

Singh was accompanied by All India Congress Committee General Secretary and MP Kumari Selja, Yamunanagar Rural Congress Committee president Narpal Singh Gurjar, and Block Congress president Paramjit Dhiman.

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He stressed the need to strengthen the organisation up to the booth level and told party workers that the roots of the Congress must be strengthened in every village and at every booth.

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Regarding paddy procurement, he demanded that procurement should begin from September 15 and that the government should also announce a bonus of Rs 500 a quintal. He said that due to inadequate rainfall, farmers’ input costs had increased. Therefore, the government should provide a bonus and the permissible moisture limit for paddy procurement should be increased from 17 per cent to 22 per cent.

Raising the pending issues of farmers and sanitation workers, he demanded their immediate resolution by the government.

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He said that instead of resolving the workers’ legitimate demands, the government was attempting to intimidate them through punitive action. Police action had also extended to women workers. He appealed to the government to abandon its arrogance, hold talks with the employees and find a dignified solution to their demands.

MP Kumari Selja said that following the pressure exerted by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party’s sustained struggle, the BJP government was finally forced to register an FIR in the ‘purification’ incident that took place after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s public meeting.

Kumari Selja said that the party’s fight against the anti-Dalit mindset of the BJP and RSS would continue with full strength. There would be no compromise on Dalit dignity, social justice and the values enshrined in the Constitution.