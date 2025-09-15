Kurukshetra Lok Sabha MP Naveen Jindal today visited Tapu Kamal Pur village in Yamunanagar district and inspected the land erosion near the banks of Yamuna.

Advertisement

He directed officials to strengthen the river embankments, so that land erosion could be stopped.

He assured the flood-hit villagers who suffered losses of special help from the government.

Advertisement

“The central and state governments are fully committed to the welfare of the people and providing timely relief to the families affected by heavy rain," said MP Naveen Jindal, stressing that "it is the government's responsibility to provide financial help to farmers in the times of crisis".

He promised the farmers that every kind of facility would be provided by the administration.

Advertisement

“No affected citizen will be deprived of relief. The Chief Minister has fixed the standards of loss and announced that the affected farmers will get compensation for the damaged crops and houses,” said Jindal.

He said the Haryana Government always stood with farmers and a number of steps had been taken in the interest of farmers. He expressed the possibility of water transport in the Yamuna and said he would discuss this matter with the Central Government.

He directed the Irrigation Department officials to permanently strengthen the embankments of the Yamuna river. He listened to the problems of the villagers on the spot and assured them of resolving them.

On this occasion Jagadhri's SDM Vishwanath, Irrigation Department's Executive Engineer Vinod Kumar, Zila Parishad Vice-President Agnivijay, senior BJP leader Nepal Rana, former MLA Ishwar Singh Palaka and other party leaders were also present.