Strengthen party at booth level: CM to workers

ML Khattar inaugurates a BJP office in Ambala City on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 12

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the party office in the city on Saturday evening and called upon the party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level.

Addressing BJP workers on the occasion, Khattar said, “Party offices bring workers together. So far, 13 offices have been inaugurated in the state, two more (in Karnal and Yamunanagar) are ready for inauguration, while six are under construction. The construction work of the party office is Sirsa is yet to begin.”

In his address, the CM called upon the party workers to meet people at their respective booth levels, apprise them of the ideology of the party, adding that those who did not connect with the party’s ideology should be apprised of various welfare schemes being run by the Centre and state government. The beneficiaries of different government schemes would connect with the party because the government had been working for the welfare of society.”

He said, “The party workers should start a ‘sampark abhiyan’ at their respective booths. It will help the party in achieving the target of winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Assembly election with full majority next year.”

State BJP chief OP Dhankar, MP Rattan Lal Kataria, city MLA Aseem Goel, Sangathan Mantri Ravindra Raju, district president Rajesh Batoura and other BJP leaders were present.

Later, the CM attended the 48th annual fair organised by the Kashyap Rajput Punjabi Welfare Society and All India Kashyap Rajput Sabha in Ambala City and said that ensuring the welfare and safeguarding the interests of every section of the society was the government’s priority.

“Many welfare schemes are being implemented by the state government for society, and constant plans are being made to ensure that the lives of the people remain safe and secure,” he added.

