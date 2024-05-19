Strengthen party at booth level: Congress Haryana in-charge

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, May 18

Deepak Babaria, state in-charge, Congress, asked party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level and advised them on how to bring voters to polling booths.

He reached here on Friday and held a meeting with the party workers in Sonepat, Gannaur, Gohana, Baroda, Kharkhoda and Rai Assembly constituencies at a private banquet hall.

He added there was a wave in favour of the Congress, as the BJP was on the backfoot for not fulfilling its promises.

Babaria reviewed the preparations of the Lok Sabha elections in their areas by directly interacting with them and told them to connect with the people in their areas at the booth level. While addressing the gathering, Babaria said the Congress was in a better position than the BJP on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state and was going to win the elections.

Babaria said all analysts were predicting only one or two seats for the Congress before the announcement of the General Election but the same analysts were now predicting six or seven seats for the party.

This is only due to the hard work of the party workers, he said. “Now, only one week is left for polling and it is very challenging for us and we have asked all leaders and party workers to reach the voters at the booth level and appealed to them to vote for the Congress,” he said. He added that there was a wave in favour of the Congress, as the BJP was on the backfoot for not fulfilling its promises.

Former MP Dharampal Malik, MLAs Jagbeer Malik, Jaiveer Balmiki, Surender Panwar, Induraj Narwal, Mayor Nikhil Madaan, former MLA Jaiteerath Dahiya, Padam Singh Dahiya and other leaders were present during the meeting.

