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Home / Haryana / Strengthen party from block to booth, Haryana Congress leaders tell workers

Strengthen party from block to booth, Haryana Congress leaders tell workers

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders during a workers' meeting at Sonepat.
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Haryana Congress incharge Sanjay Dutt on Monday called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation from the block to the booth level and take the party’s policies and programmes to the people.

Addressing a Congress block workers’ meeting here, he said workers were the backbone of the party and its real strength lay in its grassroots cadre. He said a strong organisational team would be built from the block to the booth, with every worker assigned a specific responsibility.

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He said the participation of youth, women, farmers, labourers, traders and other sections of society would be increased and new members inducted into the organisation. He urged workers to remain connected with the public throughout the year, listen to their grievances and raise issues of public interest.

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Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda jointly presided over the meeting, organised by Sonepat (Urban) district president Kamal Diwan.

Hooda said the Congress had consistently remained connected with people and raised issues affecting different sections of society. He stressed the need for unity and urged workers to prominently raise issues such as inflation and unemployment.

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Rao Narender Singh said the meeting aimed to improve coordination among block and ward-level workers and strengthen the organisation.

MP Satpal Brahamchari, MLA Induraj Narwal and other party leaders and workers attended the meeting.

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