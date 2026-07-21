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Home / Haryana / Strengthen party network: Congress to workers

Strengthen party network: Congress to workers

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:26 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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All India Congress Committee’s Haryana incharge Sanjay Dutt on Monday urged party leaders and workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and take the party’s policies and ideology to every household.

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Dutt, along with Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh, held interactive meetings with party leaders and workers in Yamunanagar to review organisational activities, public outreach programmes and future campaigns.

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Addressing the gatherings, Sanjay Dutt said, “The Congress party’s greatest strength lies in its dedicated workers. If every worker strengthens the organisation down to the booth level with a sense of responsibility and active engagement, the path towards change in the state would be significantly bolstered.”

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He urged workers to take the party’s policies, ideology and issues concerning public interest to every household.

Dutt also asked party workers to remain vigilant during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said they should ensure that the names of all eligible voters are included in the voters’ list and immediately report any irregularities to the party organisation.

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