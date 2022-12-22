Strict action in graft cases, says Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

The state government is taking stringent action against officials and employees involved corruption and prosecution sanction has been accorded in 30 cases till October.

At a review meeting with the administrative secretaries today, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal spoke regarding cases to be sanctioned for prosecution under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Kaushal stated that prosecution had been sanctioned by the departments or the competent authority against erring officials, employees and outsourced personnel in 30 distinct cases under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, till October. The Chief Secretary said CM Manohar Lal Khattar was adopting a zero-tolerance policy on corruption in the state.