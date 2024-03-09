Strict measures helped improve Kurukshetra SRB: Health Dept

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 8

As the district witnessed an improvement of 13 points in the sex ratio at birth (SRB) last year, the health officials believe strict measures being taken in the form of conducting raids and close monitoring have helped the district improve its SRB.

The sex ratio at birth in 2023 was recorded at 906, from 893 in 2022.

Awarded third prize The district was identified for sex ratio award instituted for the improvement in sex ratio for 2023 and was awarded third prize in the state and cash award of Rs 2 lakh on Friday. — Dr Gaurav Bansal, member of the raiding team

As per the information, tightening the noose around violators of the PCPNDT Act and MTP Act, health officials had caught 73 persons during 23 raids since 2021.

While four raids (three under the PCPNDT and one under the MTP Act) were conducted in 2021 in which 12 accused were arrested, eight raids under the PCPNDT Act were conducted in 2022 in which 32 accused were arrested, and in 2023, 10 raids (nine under the PCPNDT Act and one under the MTP Act) were conducted in which 27 accused were arrested. The accused include doctors and touts and the raids were conducted in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

This year, in February, a sex determination test racket was busted with the arrests of two touts who used to take pregnant women to Uttar Pradesh to get the test conducted.

Dr Gaurav Bansal, member of the raiding team, said, “We take all precautions to ensure that life of the decoy and child are not in danger and the touts don’t get suspicious. Sometimes, we do face issues while conducting raids in other states but then the Kurukshetra district administration plays an important role in getting things in place for us there. Some people are repeated offenders. There is a resident of Ambala who has been caught nearly six times. There are some touts from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, too, who take the women for tests, but continuous efforts are being made to break the nexus. The district was identified for sex ratio award instituted for the improvement in sex ratio for t 2023 and was awarded third prize in the state and cash award of Rs 2 lakh on Friday.”

Deputy Civil Surgeon and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act, Dr Ramesh Sabharwal said, “Whenever we get a tip-off that any person is involved in a sex determination test, a team is formed and efforts are made to trap violators. Besides, taking action against the violators, we also request people to share information about such touts. The identity of the informer is not revealed and they are given incentive for helping the department .”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra