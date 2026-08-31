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Home / Haryana / Strike enters Day 26: Sanitation workers burn minister’s effigy in Karnal, demand regularisation

Strike enters Day 26: Sanitation workers burn minister’s effigy in Karnal, demand regularisation

150 tonnes of garbage lifted with police help

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:25 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Sanitation workers burn effigy of  Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Kumar Bedi on Monday. 
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With their demand for regularisation of contractual employees remaining unaddressed, sanitation workers of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), who have been on strike for the past 26 days, took out a protest march and ‘shav yatra’ (funeral procession) of Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Kumar Bedi. Later, they also burnt the effigy of the minister outside the Mini Secretariat on Monday.

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Raising slogans against the government, the protesting workers said they had been repeatedly urging the government and district administration to address their demand, but they had received no concrete assurance so far.

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Addressing the protesters, Raj Kumar, president of Karnal MC Sanitation Workers Association, said that it was 26th day of their strike, but the government was ready to listen to their grievances. He questioned the role of Minister Krishna Kumar Bedi, saying that despite holding a social welfare portfolio, he had not come forward to meet the protesting workers or raise their concerns with the government. “If the minister has influence within the government, he should speak to the government and get our demands addressed,” said Raj Kumar.

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Sharda, former president of the association, said that they had been protesting on the roads, but the minister had failed to stand by them. She appealed to Bedi to intervene and take up their issue with the government.

Sushil Gurjar, president of Sarv Karamchari Sangh, criticised the government for allegedly failing to initiate a meaningful dialogue with them and warned that their protests would continue until their demand was accepted.

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The prolonged strike has severely affected sanitation arrangements in the city, with garbage piling up along roadsides in different locations across the city. The accumulated waste has started emitting a foul smell, causing inconvenience to residents and raising concerns over public hygiene.

In view of the deteriorating sanitation situation, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) undertook garbage lifting from roadsides with the assistance of the police, giving temporary relief to residents. As per an estimate, around 150 tonnes of garbage was lifted on Monday. “Our team members are working to maintain cleanliness by lifting garbage from roadsides. We have pressed our whole machineries to lift garbage. Door-to-door garbage collection service is running smoothly,” said Saloni Sharma, Commissioner, KMC.

She also appealed to residents not to litter or dump garbage in the open. Instead, they should hand over garbage to the door-to-door garbage collection teams and cooperate in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

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