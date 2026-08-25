Strikes of sanitation workers', revenue officials hit public services across state

Simultaneous strikes by sanitation workers and revenue officials have disrupted public services across Haryana, affecting civic amenities and revenue-related work in several districts.

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Sanitation workers have been staging a dharna for the past 20 days, severely impacting cleanliness operations. Meanwhile, patwaris and kanungos have been on strike since August 20, bringing revenue-related services to a standstill. Both agitations have raised concerns over their growing impact on routine public services.

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Road sweeping and garbage lifting from public places have remained suspended during the sanitation workers’ strike. Door-to-door waste collection has also been affected, as protesting workers have allegedly prevented employees of private agencies from carrying out collection work.

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The impact of the prolonged strike is visible across roads, streets and markets, where heaps of garbage have accumulated at several locations. With the monsoon season underway, residents have expressed concerns over foul smell and the risk of infections. The situation has become particularly worrying ahead of Raksha Bandhan, when markets are expected to witness heavy footfall.

To address the issue, municipal authorities in some districts, with police assistance, have lifted garbage from public areas despite opposition from sanitation workers.

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Among the key demands of the protesting employees is the regularisation of contractual workers. They have also sought the abolition of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and the absorption of its employees into the regular government establishment. Restoration of the ex-gratia policy and other service-related benefits also figures among their demands.

Raj Kumar, president of the MC Karamchari Sangh, Karnal, said the employees had been demanding regularisation of contractual workers, which was promised by the state government in May. “We will not withdraw our protest until our demands are fulfilled,” he said.

At the same time, patwaris and kanungos across the state are on strike over alleged technical glitches in the automated mutation portal. They have raised concerns regarding difficulties in carrying out jamabandi and intkal-related work on the new system.

Initially scheduled for August 20 and 21, the strike was later extended until August 25. “Our state body will decide the future course of action this evening,” said Kashmir Singh, district president of the association in Karnal.

In Karnal, members of The Revenue Patwar and Kanungo Association continued their dharna in Sector 12 on Tuesday. The protesters alleged that despite repeatedly informing senior officials and the IT team about the issues, technical problems persist, causing inconvenience to both revenue employees and the public.

The association has demanded a written order making the IT department accountable for errors in land records, including mutation registrations, arising from technical glitches or the auto-mutation system.

“We have also sought computers and tablets at tehsil offices for online work and surveys. A revised land-record register manual should be issued to provide legal validity to records before work is carried out on the new portal,” Kashmir Singh said.

The association further demanded that digital crop surveys be conducted through private agencies, as is done in other states, or that the survey radius be reduced to at least 150 metres. It has also sought clarification that data collected through digital crop surveys be used for official purposes such as e-Girdawari, crop verification and procurement at mandis.

The strike has left many residents unable to complete revenue-related work. “I came to the Patwar Bhawan to get my work done, but no patwari or kanungo was present, so my work could not be completed,” said Sandeep Kumar, a local resident.