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Home / Haryana / Striking staffers attack garbage collection vehicle driver in Hisar

Striking staffers attack garbage collection vehicle driver in Hisar

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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A waste collection van driver who was assaulted by striking staffers in Hisar on Saturday.
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A garbage collection vehicle driver was allegedly assaulted by striking sanitation workers in Hisar. The protesters also damaged other vehicles engaged in door-to-door garbage collection activity on Saturday.

According to the information, an incident took place near Malik Chowk. A group of people surrounded a garbage collection vehicle and threatened the driver and attacked him. The driver later went to the Civil Hospital, where a medico-legal report (MLR) was prepared. He also recorded his statement with the police and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The police are also examining the CCTV footage of the incident.

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The driver alleged that around 20 to 25 people, who had arrived on nearly 15 motorcycles, surrounded the vehicle and started hurdling abuses at him. They allegedly smashed the vehicle’s front glass and forced opened the vehicle’s window, pulled him out and assaulted him. He said his clothes were also torn during the attack and that he was threatened with dire consequences if he continued working.

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The driver informed senior Municipal Corporation officials about the incident. They officials reached the spot and the police were informed about the incident.

Besides, some vehicles engaged in the garbage collection duty were damaged in Rishi Nagar and Sector 13. A Municipal Corporation team is assessing the extent of damage to the vehicles.

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