Stringent measures in place to ensure free, fair elections: Karnal DC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 17

As the Lok Sabha elections are drawing near, the Karnal district administration is gearing up for the task of conducting elections in the parliamentary constituency and the Assembly byelection. As many as 20,81,560 registered voters are expected to cast their vote. Of them, 1095,941 are men, 9,85,582 women and 37 transgender voters in Karnal and Panipat and part of the Karnal parliamentary constituency.

A total of 2,023 polling booths have been established at 981 locations in both districts, with 1,147 in Karnal and 876 in Panipat. This is aimed at facilitating voting.

While interacting with mediapersons, Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner, stressed on upholding the integrity of the electoral process. “Efforts are underway to identify areas prone to electoral malpractice or falling in sensitive and hyper-sensitive categories. c-VIGIL App and voter helpline number 1950 have also been activated for assisting the voters,” said the DC. He said flying squads and surveillance teams would maintain vigil to deter any untoward incidents.

Political parties have also been told to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct, with stringent monitoring of cash withdrawals by bankers to prevent illicit electoral practices, the DC added.

Singh further said special provisions would be made to facilitate voting for persons aged over 85 and those with disabilities. Teams will visit their residences to facilitate voting, with videography ensuring transparency.

Confidence-building measures are being implemented to instil trust in the electoral process, with adequate manpower allocated for efficient operation. Under the ‘SVEEP’ programme, efforts for increasing the voter participation at the polling booths are underway where the polling percentage was below the state average, the DC said.

On being asked about the byelection on the Karnal Assembly seat, which became vacant after the resignation of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of MLA, the DC said separate EVMs for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelection would be at the polling booths.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Uttam Sigh, directed the bankers to keep a close watch on suspicious financial transactions. "If the bankers suspect any dubious transaction from any account, they should report it immediately," said the DC while addressing the managers and officials of the different banks at the Mini-Secretariat on Sunday.

He said preventing the influence of money power and ensuring impartial elections was the priority of the district administration. The entire machinery will work to ensure that the voters were not influenced with money during the elections.

"Close scrutiny should be maintained if any suspicious transactions from one account to multiple people are taking place," said the DC. The DC also hels a meeting with political parties.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha