Strive to make party ZP chiefs, BJP leaders told

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 28

A state-level meeting of the BJP was held at the party’s Haryana headquarters in Rohtak on Monday to review the outcome of the panchayati raj institutions (PRI) elections and the party’s performance therein.

As per party sources, Haryana BJP leaders asked the office-bearers of the party’s district units to make efforts to make BJP members or party-supported independents the chairpersons of the zila parishads and block samitis in their districts.

“The district units have been asked to constitute local committees and strive for getting their members or supporters installed as the chairpersons in all 22 districts,” said a BJP leader who attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by BJP’s state leaders, including party’s Haryana affairs in-charge and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, state president Om Prakash Dhankhar, Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, ministers Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Kamlesh Dhanda and Sandeep Singh, besides sitting and former MLAs, district presidents and PRI poll in-charges.

“The party leaders sought feedback from the district units, which was critically analysed. The local office-bearers were also instructed about the future course of action,” said another leader.

Dhankhar also refused to share the deliberations held at today’s meeting while talking to reporters after the meeting. During his media interaction, the state party president lashed out at the Congress and AAP leadership and claimed that the BJP would win the Assembly elections in Gujarat and municipal poll in Delhi.