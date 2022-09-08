Strong hand needed to curb rising crime on national highways: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the crime on the national highways are on the rise these days and a “strong hand” was required to curb the occurrences. The assertion came as Justice Aman Chaudhary dismissed a pre-arrest bail plea by an accused in a dacoity case.

Crime committed with dare-devilness The manner as has been alleged in which the offence has been committed speaks volumes of the dare-devilness of the accused. Such offences are on the rise in the present times and require a strong hand to be curbed. Justice Aman Chaudhary, Punjab & Haryana High Court

The accused was seeking the bail in a case registered on January 25, 2020, under Sections 395, 397, 342, 365 and 412 of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Arms Act at the Manesar police station in Gurugram.

Referring to the FIR, Justice Chaudhary asserted the incident took place on the intervening night of January 22 and 23, 2020, near a flyover opposite the KFC on NH-8. The accused positioned their car in front the complainant’s vehicle. Out of the five-six persons in the car, three boarded the complainant’s vehicle.

One of them pointed a pistol at the complainant’s chest before pushing him to the rear seat. Others started beating him before snatching about Rs 7,000 and a mobile phone.

The complainant was blindfolded. After driving the vehicle for three hours, he was locked in a room. They blindfolded him again before putting him in the car. The accused finally left him on the Ferozepur-Zhirka road after threatening to shoot him if he approached the police. The complainant was also told to go to his Jammu village.

Justice Chaudhary asserted the allegations were grave in nature, considering the fact that occurrence took place on a highway, and also the manner in which the offences was committed by using a pistol before blindfolding the complainant and driving him to an undisclosed location, where he was confined and later dumped on the road after threatening him with dire consequences.

Justice Chaudhary asserted the fact that the petitioner was managing to evade his arrest since January 2020 showed all possibility of his fleeing from justice if anticipatory bail was granted. Furthermore, proclaimed offender proceedings had been initiated against the petitioner, as stated by the state counsel.

Before parting with the case, Justice Chaudhary added reliance placed by the petitioner’s counsel bail to a co-accused before seeking parity was “misconceived”. The co-accused was granted bail primarily on the ground of custody.

“Serious offences have been alleged, for which imprisonment for life or a term of rigorous imprisonment of 10 years can be imposed. The manner as has been alleged in which the offence has been committed speaks volumes of the dare-devilness of the accused, having committed the crime on the national highway. Such offences are on the rise in the present times and require a strong hand to be curbed,” Justice Chaudhary concluded.