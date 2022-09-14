Structural audit of buildings starts in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 13

The much-awaited structural audit of 17 high-rise buildings in Gurugram began with the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) issuing work orders to four empanelled firms.

Technical experts would conduct detailed visual inspections of stressed areas in these buildings and submit a report along with their recommendations in 45 days, said DC Nishant Yadav.

The audit would highlight the level of structural deterioration and damage to slabs, columns and beams and any other issue affecting the structural integrity of these buildings.

The audit was ordered after six floors of Chintels Paradiso collapsed, leading to the death of three persons. Following the accident, multiple complaints were lodged by residents and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) regarding poor construction, structural issues and maintenance in various condominiums.