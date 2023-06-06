Struggling for seat: Long-route trains chock-a-block amid summer break

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 5

It is about 1.35 pm and the Amritsar-Katihar Express has just come to a halt at the Ambala Cantonment railway station. Huge crowds begin to gather outside the second class coaches of the Bihar-bound train, which are already chock-a-block with passengers.

Chaos breaks out as passengers scramble to get on board. Some of them, who don’t want to wait in a queue, slide into the coaches through the windows, with some help from railway porters. It is a daily occurrence at the station.

Satyanarayan, a migrant labourer, says, “I am going back to Katihar. The general coaches are always overcrowded but we don’t have any other option. I am used to it anyway.” He, however, acknowledges that overcrowded trains are a source of grave inconvenience to passengers, especially those carrying unwieldy luggage.

Pappu, who sits with his children cooped up in the toilet of the train, rues, “I have three children with me and have got heavy luggage, too. The Railways should increase the number of general coaches for passengers who are not financially well-off.”

A railway porter shares, “Most of the passengers happen to be migrant labourers. It is hard to travel with little children when you are also carrying heavy luggage. So, we help them board the train. Those who are travelling on this train will reach Katihar on Monday night. It is not a comfortable ride.”

Divisional Railway Manager Mandeep Singh Bhatia said “Due to the summer holidays, there is a huge rush. For the convenience of the passengers, special trains have been plying. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial officials of the division have been directed to ensure that there is no law and order situation on the platforms due to the rush of passengers.” He added, “We also urge the long-route passengers to book their seats well in time, in order to avoid inconvenience.”