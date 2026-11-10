Stubble burning: Karnal admin books 4 more farmers, marks red entries in revenue records

Intensifying its crackdown on farmers burning stubble, the Karnal administration has registered FIRs against four more farmers, taking the total number of farmers booked in the district to eight so far.

Besides registering FIRs, the authorities have imposed fines and marked red entries in the farmers' revenue records, barring them from selling their crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) in grain markets during the next two procurement seasons.

The fresh action was initiated after stubble-burning incidents in different villages across the district on Diwali were reported through the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC).

Dr Jaswinder Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), said FIRs had been registered against Suresh Kumar, a farmer from Adrana village; Sajjan and Shakti, both residents of Jaisinghpura village; and Amit, a resident of Gangatehri village.

Advertisement

Earlier, cases had been registered against Isham and Nanha Ram of Ramana Ramani village, Shakti Singh of Barni village, and Suresh of Adrana village, he added.

“We have marked red entries in the revenue records of these farmers. These entries affect their eligibility for government schemes and prevent them from selling their produce at MSP,” he added.

Dr Singh urged farmers not to resort to burning crop residue and instead adopt scientific methods of stubble management.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said action would be taken against farmers violating the norms.

“We have constituted village-, sub-division- and district-level teams to monitor farm fire incidents round the clock. Intensive awareness campaigns have also been started across the district, due to which we have witnessed a significant fall in stubble-burning cases,” he said.

He appealed to farmers to opt for both in-situ management, which involves managing residue within the fields, and ex-situ management, which involves taking the residue outside the fields for further use. The state government is also offering a subsidy of Rs 1,200 per acre to farmers adopting these methods.

Advertisement

“Farmers can avail themselves of financial assistance and machinery-based solutions rather than resorting to burning,” he said.