Stubble burning: Officials put on high alert for next 7 days as CAQM reviews situation in four Haryana districts

With stubble-burning incidents witnessing a rise around Diwali in some parts of Haryana, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed officials to remain on high alert for the next seven days to prevent further incidents.

CAQM member SD Attri, while reviewing crop residue management measures with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officials from four Haryana districts — Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Jind — stressed that field staff must remain alert and ensure strict monitoring, particularly in vulnerable villages. He warned against any laxity and called for close coordination among the administration, police, Agriculture Department and farmers.

Attri observed that stubble-burning incidents had remained largely under control before Diwali but witnessed a sudden increase in some districts around the festival, making the coming week particularly crucial.

Presenting Kaithal’s report, DC Aparajita said 44 FIRs had been registered against farmers for violations and fines amounting to Rs 1.60 lakh had been imposed. Notices had also been issued to 45 officials and employees for lapses in monitoring and enforcement. Of the FIRs, 36 were based on HARSAC inputs, while eight followed action by monitoring teams.

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She said the district had 272 paddy-growing villages, 681 village-level nodal officers and 3,800 in-situ agricultural machines. Besides, 317 ex-situ machines had been provided, while 150 more were required. Seven block-level, three sub-divisional and one district-level flying teams, along with two drones and six sensors, had been deployed for surveillance.

Aparajita also said 22 industrial units, three biomass-based power plants, eight pellet plants and five aggregator facilities were helping convert crop residue into an economic resource instead of allowing it to be burnt in fields.

Attri directed officials to intensify surveillance, maintain continuous contact with farmers and promote scientific methods of crop residue management to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

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Karnal DC Anand Kumar Sharma, along with other Deputy Commissioners and officials, also presented data on their respective districts.

Later, Attri visited fields in Kailram village to review stubble management practices being adopted under in-situ and ex-situ techniques. He interacted with farmers, listened to their concerns and suggestions, and appreciated their participation in efforts to prevent stubble burning. He later inspected the stubble management centre at Pinjupura village and reviewed its functioning.

Attri stressed that a permanent solution to stubble burning would require financial support for farmers and encouragement to adopt alternative crop residue management methods. He said the problem could not be resolved through enforcement alone and called for coordinated efforts by the government, administration and farmers.

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Appreciating the awareness among Kaithal farmers, he said their suggestions would be discussed with the concerned officials to develop practical and sustainable solutions for effective stubble management.