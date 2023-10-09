Stuck due to fund crunch, Rs 222 cr stadium project may go to FMDA

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 8

The renovation of the Nahar Singh International Cricket Stadium here, which has been lying abandoned for the past over a year, is likely to be handed over to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) for completion.

The work — launched in 2019 -– is stuck due to fund shortage, it is reported.

The decision to hand over the stadium project to FMDA comes after a recent meeting chaired by senior officials of the Urban Local Bodies Department (ULB) of the state government, revealed sources in the local administration.

With around Rs 123 crore earmarked for the first phase work, Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) authorities had sought sanction of additional funds to the tune of Rs 99 crore for taking up the second phase which involves the demolition of the old pavilion building of the stadium and its replacement with new one, according to sources.

However, it is learnt that besides the unavailability of funds with the civic body, the decision to transfer the project may be based on the policy of the state government to award all the major development works to FMDA in the city, said an official on the condition of anonymity.

While a budget of Rs 123 crore has already been spent on the stadium, only 58 per cent work has been completed till date. The work launched in January 2019 has missed several deadlines and the only stadium of international level in the state has been lying unused since April 2006.

The issue of the pending work of the stadium and the undergoing project of the head office of MCF in Sector-12 here was reviewed during a visit of the Additional Chief Secretary of the ULB, it is reported.

While the total cost of the stadium work comes to around Rs 222 crore, Rs 42 crore had been earmarked for the head office project, according to officials of the department concerned. However, despite spending Rs 38 crore so far on the head office building, it has failed to complete even 50 per cent of the work, claim sources.

OP Kardam, Executive Engineer, MCF, said the work of the head office building project was on. The work on the stadium would be taken up as per the instructions from the higher authorities.

