Stuck in Faridabad lift for two hours, 8-year-old rescued

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 21

In what yet again highlights the poor maintenance of lifts in the NCR, an eight-year-old boy got stuck in a lift at Omaxe Heights society for over two hours in Faridabad. Recalling his father’s lesson of never panicking in a situation like this, the boy sat and did his homework to distract himself.

The family has moved to the authorities, complaining about the poor upkeep of lifts in the society, and has sought action.

The child’s father, Pawan Chandila, a professional working in Gurugram, revealed that their family resides on the fourth floor of the society building. The incident took place on Sunday evening when his son Garvit was headed to the ground floor for tuitions around 5 pm.

“We had taught Garvit safety protocols in such a situation. He made efforts to alert the authorities by pressing the emergency button and sought help by knocking on the door. Regrettably, his appeals went unanswered. He told us that as panic triggered, he decided to keep his cool by opening books and doing his homework,” said Pawan Chandila. An hour later, his tuition teacher called the Chandila family to inform them that he had not reached the class. Parents launched a search and it was through the security guard that they learnt about the elevator being non-operational since 5 pm.

Consequently, the technical team was summoned, and Garvit was rescued around 7 pm.

“We need to fix accountability for alleged negligence. The lift had remained unrepaired for an extended period,” said Chandila.

#Faridabad