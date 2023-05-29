Student accuses neighbour of rape

PTI

Faridabad, May 28

A Class X student was raped allegedly by a neighbour at a hotel in Faridabad, the police said on Sunday.

The accused allegedly raped her after giving her a drink laced with drugs. He also made a video of the act, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl's father, the youth, who lives in the same neighbourhood, befriended his daughter during her journeys to school.

“On April 1, the accused took my daughter to a hotel on Railway Road where he raped her after giving her laced cold drink and during this time the accused also made a objectionable video,” the man alleged in his complaint.

The police on Saturday registered an FIR against the accused and his two friends under provisions of the POCSO Act.