Student brings laurels in taekwondo

Karnal: Arzoo, a B Sc (non-med second year) student of Dyal Singh College, Karnal, brought laurels for the institution by winning a silver medal in taekwondo KUK inter-college championship organised recently on the university campus. She also got selected in the All-India Inter University Taekwondo camp which is going to be held in Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. College Principal Dr Ashima Gakhar and sports in-charge of the college Dr SP Bhatti and Dr Amit welcomed her.

Extension lecture organised

Yamunanagar: To mark the golden jubilee of postgraduate departments, the economics department of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar, organised an extension lecture on the topic 'Skill set requirements for new age economy'. Dr Kiran Bharti, head of the department of economics said Dr Ashok Chauhan, chairman, department of economics, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, was the speaker of the programme. Dr Pawan Gaba and Prof Dalbir Singh, co-conveners of the programme, thanked Dr Chauhan for sharing his personal experiences. Dr Rahul Khanna, officiating principal of the college, appriciated the efforts of the economic department for the successful organisation of this extension lecture.

'Employment opportunities in Hindi'

Bhiwani: An extension lecture on 'Employment opportunities in Hindi' was organised under the aegis of the Hindi department at Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Bhiwani. Prof Baburam, head of the Hindi department at CBL University, Bhiwani, highlighted employment opportunities for the students of Hindi language. He said there was a need for editors, sub-editors, correspondents, reporters, radio jockeys, anchors etc. in the field of Hindi media. The demand for script writers, dialogue writers, etc. has increased for radio, TV and cinema.

Health check-up camp for children

Kurukshetra: On the fourth day of the seven-day long NSS camp at DAV Public School, Kurukshetra, students were sent to the adopted Jhinwarheri village. Principal, Geetika Jasuja briefed the students before they boarded their buses. The student volunteers were accompanied by Dr Shishir Gupta who is a pediatrician. A health checkup of about 72 children of the village was conducted and the children were made aware of the deficiencies they were having . The student volunteers of the Dayanand and Shardhanand group held a cleanliness drive in the village and made people aware of the importance of cleanliness around them. Rajguru group distributed masks and sanitisers in the middle-level school.