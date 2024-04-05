Student falls from 2nd floor, critical

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 4

A BSc final-year student of a women’s college in Jind fell from the second floor of the college building on Thursday. The student was taken to hospital in a critical condition and was referred to PGI-Rohtak.

College principal Jai Prakash said they have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident.

