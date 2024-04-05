Student falls from 2nd floor, critical

Hisar, April 4
A BSc final-year student of a women’s college in Jind fell from the second floor of the college building on Thursday. The student was taken to hospital in a critical condition and was referred to PGI-Rohtak.
College principal Jai Prakash said they have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...