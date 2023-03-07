Student falls from school bus, driver booked

Gurugram: A class VII student got injured after falling from the school bus while trying to board it as the bus driver allegedly drove ahead. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident took place at the entrance of New Town Height Society in Sector 91 on Monday morning. Following the complaint of the mother of the student, an FIR was registered against the bus driver at the Sector 10A police station.
