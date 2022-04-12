Student honoured by Ministry

Karnal: Swati Nain, a Class XII student of OPS Vidya Mandir and a volunteer of Satya Foundation, Karnal, has been honoured by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for her efforts in water conservation and has been given a cash award of Rs 10,000. To encourage the public and institutions working on water conservation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti had organised a contest “Water Heroes - Share your story”. Swati has been involved in water conservation activities for the six years. A function was organised at her school as well to congratulate her.

Workshop on value-based education

Kurukshetra: A two-day national workshop on value-based education was jointly organised by the Department of Business Administration and Humanities and Social Sciences, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra. The chief guest for the workshop, KK Aggarwal, NBA chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Indraprastha University, Delhi; and Prof BV Ramana Reddy, director, NIT, inaugurated the workshop. Prof Reddy spoke on the significance of the value-based education, while Prof KK Aggarwal discussed the New Education Policy 2022 in imparting value-based education.

Conference on higher education

Faridabad: The Learning Resource Centre of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, in association with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) organised a two-day national-level conference on “Higher education and challenges”. Trilok Chand, Ballabgarh SDM and Dr SB Kulshrestha were the speakers for the day. They elaborated the role of books in the teaching and learning process. Prof Prasannanshu, resource person from National Law University, New Delhi, spoke on the importance of the English language in higher education and research.

BIS printing panel gets new chairman

Hisar: Management and Systems Development Council, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, has appointed Prof Anjan Kumar Baral chairman of publication and graphic technology sectional committee from March 25. Dr. Baral is a professor at the Department of Printing Technology, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology. The term of appointment is three years.