Student jumps off balcony on 13th floor, dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

A Class XII student of a private school here allegedly died by suicide after jumping off the balcony of his 13th floor flat at The Retreat Society, South City 1, Sector 41 area, at around midnight on Monday, the police said.

However, no suicide note was found at the place, but it was revealed that the boy was worried about his studies and his final exams were on.

His family did not raise any doubt and cops handed over the body to the kin after postmortem today.

The deceased was a 17-year-old student whose body was noticed by security guards of the society after it fell on the ground. They found the teenager lying in a pool of blood and informed his family about the mishap. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead.