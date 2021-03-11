Student killed, another hurt in road accident in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 9

A Class XII student was killed and his classmate was critically injured after a speeding car hit their scooter when they were returning home from school on Monday afternoon.

The car driver managed to flee. A complaint was filed by Rahul, brother of the deceased, following which an FIR was registered in the Farrukhnagar police station under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC. The deceased was identified as Lalit and the injured as Pushpendra, both residents of Tirpadi village and students of MD Senior Secondary School, Daboda.

“We have impounded the car and are trying to identify and nab the driver,” said ASI Manjeet Singh.

