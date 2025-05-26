Student killed, many injured as Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Hisar village

A student was killed and a few others were injured as a Haryana Roadways bus overturned after its driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid a fallen tree near Rajli village on the Hisar-Rajli road in Hisar district on Monday.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in the morning when the overcrowded bus carrying around 65 passengers was on its way to Hisar with many students among the passengers.

The driver spotted a fallen tree on the road and in an attempt to navigate around it, he steered the vehicle onto the muddy roadside where it overturned.

Advertisement

Villagers from nearby areas rushed to the site and helped in pulling people out of the bus.

Twenty-year-old Khushi Mohammad, a resident of Rajli village, died on the spot. Four girl students suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the local hospital.