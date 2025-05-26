DT
Home / Haryana / Student killed, many injured as Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Hisar village

Student killed, many injured as Haryana Roadways bus overturns in Hisar village

The incident occurs in the morning when the overcrowded bus carrying around 65 passengers was on its way to Hisar with many students among the passengers
article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:29 PM May 26, 2025 IST
People gather at the accident site.
A student was killed and a few others were injured as a Haryana Roadways bus overturned after its driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to avoid a fallen tree near Rajli village on the Hisar-Rajli road in Hisar district on Monday.

The incident occurred in the morning when the overcrowded bus carrying around 65 passengers was on its way to Hisar with many students among the passengers.

The driver spotted a fallen tree on the road and in an attempt to navigate around it, he steered the vehicle onto the muddy roadside where it overturned.

Villagers from nearby areas rushed to the site and helped in pulling people out of the bus.

Twenty-year-old Khushi Mohammad, a resident of Rajli village, died on the spot. Four girl students suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the local hospital.

