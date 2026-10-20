Student stabbed at Rohtak university; critical

A student of the History Department was critically injured after being attacked with an ice pick at MDU, Rohtak, on Monday. The victim, identified as Vansh, has been admitted to the PGIMS. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place when he was sitting with a girl near a canteen. Two students from another departments approached them, and one of them allegedly stabbed him in the back before fleeing.

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Security personnel rushed to the scene and took the injured student to the PGIMS in a car. The ice pick was removed from his back at the hospital. It had reportedly penetrated about 3 inches into his body.

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On receiving information, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A police official said further action would be taken following a complaint by the victim’s family.