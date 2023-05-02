‘Student’ stabs teacher at Hansi school

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 1

A teacher was stabbed by a boy at Government Sanskriti Model School, Hansi, today. The teacher, Pankaj, was on internship in the school while pursuing the Bachelor of Education degree from a college in the district.

The incident took place when a youth in school uniform, accompanied by two others, barged into the classroom and stabbed him. The victim suffered injuries and the students sitting in the classroom were in a state of panic. The accused managed to escape.

The teacher was rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment. The police said they were scanning CCTV cameras installed in the adjoining areas to identify the accused. The motive behind the attack is not known.